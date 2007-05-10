Report identifies $1 billion worth of government projects

ICT companies vying for the $1 billion Victorian state government market can now access an industry report which details new and existing projects.

The first of its kind in Australia, the Victorian Government Technology Market Report, was prepared by consultancy dandolopartners for the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA).

It is based on interviews with government CIOs, and provides details about new projects, key decision-makers, emerging policy priorities and incumbent providers.

dandolopartners principle, Bronte Adams, said the report fills the information vacuum in government technology procurement and will be updated regularly to keep all parties informed.

Adams said the report was developed in response to the needs of technology companies, who approached both dandolopartners and AIIA requesting project and policy information.

"The plan is to regularly update the report so that it remains relevant to vendors," Adams added.

"The report will help vendors reduce the cost of doing business with government and ensure taxpayers get good value for money from contracts."

AIIA CEO, Sheryle Moon, said until now companies have had to spend 12 months or more identifying the sort of information that is contained in this report.

"That is time that could be better spent pursuing the most suitable opportunities," she said.

"The report will help companies, particularly small to medium enterprises, to strategically target the best opportunities for their businesses and avoid wasted effort on projects that they are unlikely to win."

Local SMEs, who are large employers of Victorians, will also be able to compete on a more equal footing with larger companies.

"Until now the cost of discovering this type of information has been high for SMEs," Moon said.

"The Victorian government, particularly Multimedia Victoria, CIOs and technology managers from all departments, provided significant assistance in providing up-to-date and detailed information about upcoming priorities."

A sample of upcoming ICT contracts covered in the report include: $30 million event logging system; a registration and licensing information system for VicRoads; a data warehousing project for the department of justice; the development of a forensic information management system for Victoria Police; and a $5 million Victorian Academic Number project driven by the department of education.

The report is available at www.dandolo.com.au