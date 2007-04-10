PAC Software Announces Management Software for NetApp Storage

<p>AUSTRALIA, Sydney -- 10 April 2007 – PAC Software, Inc., a developer of software tools for system management, today announced the release of Folderscape, a management tool for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) storage systems that was developed through PAC Software’s membership in the NetApp Partner Program. Folderscape helps customers manage NetApp storage systems with features such as creating, configuring, and re-sizing aggregates, volumes, and LUNs. It also allows routine maintenance of Snapshot™ copies, quotas, users, groups, qtrees, folders and files.</p>

<p>One of the innovative features of Folderscape is that it displays files in different colours when they are also in Snapshot copies, allowing users to quickly understand what has changed. A simple right-click of the mouse can be used to restore files.</p>

<p>"The NetApp Partner Program is designed to enable NetApp Advantage Partners like PAC Software to provide additional management functionality on NetApp storage,” said Patrick Rogers, vice president of Solutions Marketing at Network Appliance.</p>

<p>“This is a terrific program,” said Harry McIntosh, President of PAC Software. “It allows PAC and NetApp to work together to create highly effective products for customers.”</p>

<p>The functions in Folderscape are provided through a friendly, Windows-oriented graphical user interface. This interface makes the software immediately familiar and easy to use. It also shows the storage structure in a graphical way, which helps reduce the learning curve for new users.</p>

<p>PAC Software is offering free 60-day evaluation copies of Folderscape. Customers can request an evaluation copy, or view the multimedia Guided Tour of Folderscape, by visiting the product website at Folderscape.com (http://folderscape.com/) .</p>

<p>About PAC Software, Inc.</p>

<p>PAC Software provides innovative tools to help simplify today’s increasingly-complicated IT environment. Founded in 1993, PAC Software has produced a number of software products for the IT industry, ranging from email management tools to network monitoring. Further information is available at PACSoftware.com (http://pacsoftware.com/) .</p>

<p>About the NetApp Partner Program</p>

<p>The NetApp Partner Program provides qualified infrastructure and application providers with access to NetApp solutions, software development kits, technical support, training, certification, product information, and marketing and sales assistance. Customers benefit by having access to best-of-breed partner solutions that are tested to work with NetApp storage. Additional information on the NetApp Partner Program is available at http://www.netapp.com/partners/become/join.html</p>

<p>About Network Appliance</p>

<p>Network Appliance is a world leader in unified storage solutions for today’s data-intensive enterprise. Since its inception in 1992, Network Appliance has delivered technology, product, and partner firsts to simplify data management. Information about Network Appliance™ solutions and services is available at www.netapp.com <http:></http:> .</p>

