Fortinet Ranked First Globally in Unified Threat Management by Leading Market Research Firm

<p>Fortinet® – the pioneer and leading provider of unified threat management (UTM) solutions – today announced that IDC research data confirms that the company ranked No. 1 for worldwide UTM revenue for 2006. Additionally, in line with Fortinet’s objectives to grow in the high-end market, IDC data confirmed that in Q4 2006, Fortinet experienced significant quarter over quarter growth in shipments of its high-end security systems.</p>

<p>Charles Cote, Country Manager for Fortinet Australia commented, “The most common IT security threats today are multi-threat attacks, which require sophisticated integration and management of security measures. We believe that Australian businesses will follow global trends, and rapidly retire their existing standalone security solutions, and deploy Unified Threat Management solutions in 2007.”</p>

<p>Data in IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, Q4 2006, which also includes data for 2006, indicated:</p>

<p>* Fortinet is the overall leader in UTM factory revenue for all of 2006 and Q4 2006, ahead of SonicWall, Juniper, Cisco and Crossbeam.</p>

<p>* Fortinet was the No. 1 vendor in the $50K-$99.9K UTM price band segment for units shipped in Q4 2006, growing significantly quarter over quarter.</p>

<p>* Fortinet is the No. 1 vendor in the enterprise UTM ($25K-$49K) price band segment in both factory revenue and units shipped for all of 2006 and Q4 2006</p>

<p>* Fortinet is the No. 1 vendor in the enterprise UTM ($10K-$24.9K) price band in terms of units shipped for all of 2006 and Q4 2006</p>

<p>* In Q4 2006, shipments of Fortinet’s high-end systems in the ($100K-$249.9K) price band segments for Q4 2006, grew significantly quarter over quarter.</p>

<p>* Fortinet also maintains a leading position in UTM in Western Europe and Asia Pacific (including Japan), based on strong revenues and success in all market segments for 2006.</p>

<p>IDC defines UTM security appliance products as those that integrate multiple security features within one device, including network firewalling, network intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), and gateway anti-virus. Fortinet takes UTM further through its family of award-winning FortiGate™ multi-threat security systems that integrate eight essential security applications and services - including firewall, antivirus, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention (IPS), anti-spam, Web content filtering and traffic shaping – that can be deployed individually, or combined as a UTM solution.</p>

