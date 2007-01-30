Storage management software gets predictive

MonoSphere Monday unveiled a version of its management software that lets administrators predict the useÂ of storage resources and provision them as needed.

Storage Horizon 3.0 introduces:

-- Automated mapping of application host volumes with storage arrays to allow management by use, not just allocation

-- Automated collection of data and reporting so administrators can know when to buy storage and how much to buy

-- Generation of array-based capacity plans, including for plans for storage costs

-- New reports and custom report capability, which can show capacity and cost issues

-- Alerts of hot spots and overprovisioned areas, which allow monitoring and forecasting of storage requirements daily

Release 2.0 of the software let companies monitor consumption of data from the volume manager on the host computer. The new release collects data from storage arrays and network-attached storage devices themselves using the Common Information Model command-line interface, SNMP or remote Secure Shell.

Now, the software views the volumes on application hosts and maps or correlates them to the storage (logical unit numbers) assigned to them. Storage Horizon shows how much of the storage allocated to an application is being used.

Storage Horizon is priced by the number of terabytes under management. An average installation starts at US$250,000.