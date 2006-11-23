BigAir wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award

<p>BigAir Group Limited (ASX:BGL) has ranked 4th in Australia in the 2006 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards, achieving 4317 percent revenue growth over the last three years.</p>

<p>The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranks the 50 fastest growing technology companies, public or private, based on percentage revenue growth over three years (2004 to 2006) and includes all related industry sectors: communications; software; semiconductors, components and electronics; life sciences; internet; and computer peripherals.</p>

<p>BigAir is the only Australian wireless provider to offer a complete range of high capacity fixed, portable and mobile wireless broadband services for businesses, consumers and ISPs.</p>

<p>Currently operating across three states, BigAir provides high-speed wireless broadband services to customers including Luna Park, The Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Four Points by Sheraton, Darling Harbour, Sydney and also Deloitte Rising Star 2006 runner up, Viocorp International.</p>

<p>BigAir CEO, Jason Ashton said, “Our significant growth is a result of the strong interest and take-up of our wireless broadband products including our wireless laptop cards and our high-speed wireless broadband connections for business which offer symmetric speeds up to 100Mbps,”</p>

<p>“One of our most successful strategies has been to focus on the business market as they are looking for quality, service and value for money,” Jason Ashton said.</p>

<p>Deloitte Technology, Media and Telecommunications partner, Ms Julia Bickerstaff, said the growth of BigAir had been astounding.</p>

<p>“Managing growth is challenging for many organisations, but BigAir has achieved exceptional growth during a downturn in the technology sector.</p>

<p>“With the global tech sector recovery, Australia is leading the region and the future is looking very bright for BigAir.</p>

<p>BigAir this week announced plans to introduce its next generation of wireless broadband services offering symmetric speeds up to 1Gbit per second (50 times faster than the maximum download speed and 1000 times faster than the standard upload speed offered on ADSL2+ systems).</p>

<p>The company is already offering some of the fastest broadband speeds available in Australia - up to 100Mbps - across their Sydney network, and plans to build an additional 10 wireless basestations within the next year to meet growing customer demand for its symmetric business-grade broadband services.</p>

<p>NB: For more information see news releases and research at www.deloitte.com.au</p>

<p>About BigAir Group Limited

BigAir is a wireless broadband service provider which offers high speed data telecommunications services to customers over three state of the art wireless networks in Australia. BigAir owns and operates its own fixed wireless network covering the Sydney metro area, and is the largest provider of customer services on the iBurst mobile wireless network with coverage in all Australian Eastern Capital cities. BigAir also provides services on the Unwired network which has coverage in Sydney and Melbourne. Access to these networks position BigAir as the only integrated wireless service provider in Australia.</p>

<p>BigAir is a Licensed Telecommunications Carrier and is expanding its own network across Sydney, with plans to rollout in other capital cities, using carrier-grade high-speed wireless equipment. BigAir is able to offer a range of communication solutions including high-speed symmetric broadband from 2M to 100M, Layer 2 and VPN services, hosting and co-location of servers in secure data centre environment, and more recently business-grade Voice over IP (VoIP) services. BigAir is able to offer a comprehensive range of advanced wireless communications services to Australian businesses. For more information, please visit www.bigair.com.au</p>

