New FileMaker Technical Network offers exclusive technical content and tools for FileMaker database users and developers

<p>FileMaker Technical Network; a new service for FileMaker database software enthusiasts and developers; was launched today by FileMaker. Included are exclusive access to technical information, software and other developers, geared to help members increase their technical expertise, build better database solutions, share new ideas and solve technical challenges.</p>

<p>FileMaker Technical Network membership is now available for an annual fee of AU$135.45 (Ex GST). (Sign up at http://www.filemaker.com.au/tnpr).</p>

<p>“The new FileMaker Technical Network is for FileMaker database beginners all the way to seasoned developers who want to enhance their FileMaker skills and learn the latest in FileMaker solution development,” said Steve McManus, Regional Manager – Asia Pacific, FileMaker, Inc. “If you create FileMaker Pro solutions for yourself, build them for your organisation, or even develop and distribute FileMaker solutions commercially, FileMaker Technical Network is for you.”</p>

<p>FileMaker Technical Network provides members with a host of products, services and benefits, including:</p>

<p>• Members-only online library -- Offers in-depth information on a wide array of development topics such as web integration, linking to external data sources and increasing database performance.</p>

<p>• FileMaker Tech Talk provides a live 24/7 online discussion forum dedicated to helping FileMaker Pro users network together to share tips and expertise in developing FileMaker database solutions.</p>

<p>• FileMaker Server Advanced Development License delivers a cost-effective way to build and test FileMaker Pro-based solutions over the web.</p>

<p>• Five free FileMaker Applications -- Recruiter, Tasks, Meetings, Donations and Work Requests -- designed to manage specific key business tasks.</p>

<p>• Pre-release FileMaker software – May be sent to members for limited testing up to 30 days in advance of the commercial release.</p>

<p>• FileMaker Pro Design Packs include ready-to-use graphics and pre-designed data templates to help members create better looking solutions faster.</p>

<p>The company also announced the FileMaker Business Alliance (for more information, go to http://www.filemaker.com.au/tnpr) for organisations whose primary line of business is developing and selling FileMaker products or services. The FileMaker Business Alliance provides marketing and sales support directly from FileMaker.</p>

<p><b>New FileMaker Technical Network Replaces FileMaker Solutions Alliance</b></p>

<p>The FileMaker Technical Network and the FileMaker Business Alliance programs together replace and enhance the existing FileMaker Solutions Alliance (FSA) program. Current FSA members will be automatically enrolled in the new programs. Subscriber level FSA members will be enrolled in the FileMaker Technical Network, while Associate level FSA members will be added to the FileMaker Technical Network and the FileMaker Business Alliance. Partner level FSA members will be assigned to a new, exclusive ‘Platinum’ level of the FileMaker Business Alliance.</p>

<p><b>About FileMaker, Inc.</b></p>

<p>FileMaker Pro is used by millions of individuals and workgroups around the world to be more productive and efficient. Business, education and government customers rely on FileMaker to manage people, projects, images, assets and other information. In addition to being the number one-selling easy-to-use database software, the award-winning FileMaker product line also includes low-cost Applications that automate basic business tasks, ready-to-use Starter Solutions, and tools to create and share solutions from the desktop to the web. FileMaker, Inc. is a subsidiary of Apple Inc.</p>

