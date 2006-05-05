Genesys aligns with SAP’s broad integration strategy, fully leveraging SAP NetWeaver® to access back-end data and information

<p>Genesys Voice Platform Achieves “Powered by SAP NetWeaver” Qualification</p>

<p>SYDNEY – May 5, 2006 – Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., an Alcatel company (NYSE: ALA, Paris: CGEP.PA), today announced that its Genesys customer interaction management software suite enables key SAP® solutions to seamlessly integrate with voice self-service functionality from Genesys Voice Platform. The integration of voice self-service with the back and mid-office will make it much easier to simplify access to SAP solutions and make them available to a larger set of users across the organisation. For example, Genesys Voice Platform integrated with the SAP NetWeaver® platform would allow self-service access by phone to functions such as benefits enrolment, expense reimbursement, claims processing and inventory management.</p>

<p>Using automated voice self-service allows enterprises to more easily access back-office applications. If, for example, a delivery driver’s truck broke down, a simple call to the voice self-service system could be integrated with the order management system and make adjustments accordingly. The driver would not need field access to the SAP solutions.</p>

<p>"We are proud to have developed such tight integration between customer interaction management software and SAP applications,” said Karl Holzthum, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel & Alliances for Genesys. “Solutions from Genesys and SAP provide a perfect fit for organisations that need to integrate front-office and back-office functions. Genesys enables sophisticated routing and reporting to manage customer interactions throughout the enterprise including voice, email, work items, documents and Web interactions, all in support of critical SAP applications and data.”</p>

<p>Genesys also announced it has achieved “Powered by SAP NetWeaver” qualification for the certified integration of Genesys Voice Platform 7.0 with the SAP NetWeaver Portal component and for porting the application onto SAP NetWeaver Application Server (SAP NetWeaver AS). In doing so, SAP customers can seamlessly deploy Genesys Voice Platform in the SAP NetWeaver-based landscape and access it through the portal.</p>

<p>Genesys is an SAP Software Partner and has a longstanding relationship with SAP. The Powered by SAP NetWeaver endorsement marks a major milestone in extending Genesys’ support of SAP solutions. Qualifying for Powered by SAP NetWeaver status means customers can bring context available in SAP solutions to the portal business packages provided by Genesys. By having a common platform and integration with SAP NetWeaver, Genesys customers benefit from stronger connectivity and better automated responses.</p>

<p>Genesys and SAP share a longstanding robust partnership. Genesys and SAP uniquely collaborate on development through a co-development agreement and emphasise customer satisfaction and support with a global support contract that gives joint customers one unified solution.</p>

<p>About Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.</p>

<p>Genesys, an Alcatel company, is 100 percent focused on software for contact centres. Leading companies in the Global 2000 and Fortune 1000 use Genesys to deliver interactions that drive better business. With 3,300 customers in 80 countries, Genesys directs more than 100 million customer interactions every day. Genesys allows enterprises to achieve key business objectives by tying together customer interactions, people and customer information in both traditional telephony and IP environments. Sophisticated routing and reporting across voice, e-mail, documents and Web interactions, coupled with integrated self-service, ensure that customers are quickly connected to the right resource - the first time. Genesys solutions stop customer frustration and allow enterprises to deliver superior customer satisfaction and improved business results. For more information visit us at www.genesyslab.com.</p>

<p>About Alcatel</p>

<p>Alcatel provides communications solutions to telecommunication carriers, Internet service providers and enterprises for delivery of voice, data and video applications to their customers or employees. Alcatel brings its leading position in fixed and mobile broadband networks, applications and services, to help its partners and customers build a user-centric broadband world. With sales of EURO 13.1 billion and 58,000 employees in 2005, Alcatel operates in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit Alcatel on the Internet: http://www.alcatel.com</p>