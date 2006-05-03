Quantum to buy rival storage company ADIC

Storage company Quantum said Tuesday it plans to purchase rival tape vendor Advanced Digital Information for approximately $US770 million.

The move will expand Quantum's salesforce, channel partnerships and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) arrangements, the company said in a statement. Quantum expects cost savings to come through elimination of overlap between the two complementary companies in such areas as manufacturing, operations, research and development and marketing.

Pending shareholder and regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close in about three to four months, according to Quantum.

Rick Belluzzo, chairman and CEO of Quantum, will remain as CEO of the combined company.

Quantum also reported Tuesday that revenue for its fourth quarter, ended March 31, declined 14 percent from the same year-ago quarter. The company attributed the decline to an ongoing transition in its products, changes in manufacturing locations and weak sales in its OEM channel and in the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region. The company posted a net loss of $US23 million, or 12 cents a share, on revenue of $US206 million.

The $US23 million loss included $US18.6 million in charges from Quantum's February settlement in its three-year patent dispute with Storage Technology, known as StorageTek. StorageTek is now a part of Sun Microsystems.