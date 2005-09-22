SonicWALL launches SSL VPN appilances

<p>SONICWALL LIFTS BARRIERS TO ANYTIME, ANYWHERE REMOTE ACCESS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESSES</p>

<p>Affordable, easily-managed SSL-VPN appliance enables unrestricted concurrent user connections, supports SonicWALL UTM protection</p>

<p>Sydney. – September 13, 2005 – SonicWALL, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNWL), today announced availability on September 30 of the SonicWALL SSL-VPN 2000, first in a new series of SSL-VPN appliances that make remote access affordable and easy for small and medium businesses. Integrating seamlessly with third party firewalls, the SSL-VPN 2000 provides organizations with scalable remote access that is simple to deploy, manage and use at a fraction of the total cost of most other SSL-VPN appliances.</p>

<p>When deployed with a network secured by SonicWALL’s Unified Threat Management (UTM)-enabled PRO or TZ series firewalls, the SSL-VPN 2000 delivers enhanced UTM protection to remote users. SonicWALL is the worldwide market share leader in UTM technology according to IDC’s latest worldwide tracker report, September 2005.</p>

<p>A SonicWALL internal study of over 1,000 respondents indicates that 80 percent of small and medium businesses use some form of VPN. Of those using VPN, more than 85 percent use IPSec VPN whereas only 18 percent are using SSL-VPN. This difference is due largely to the high per-user cost of current SSL-VPN options. Unlike comparable solutions that charge a per-tunnel licensing fee, SonicWALL SSL-VPN appliances have no restrictions on the number of concurrent user tunnels, allowing users to scale remote access connectivity as their organizations grow.</p>

<p>Using SSL-VPN, mobile employees require only a standard Web browser to launch a Web portal that is unique to each user. From this portal, the user has secure access to e-mail, files, applications and internal Web sites. The SonicWALL SSL-VPN 2000 makes remote access affordable, simple, powerful and secure, creating a new standard in SSL-VPN for small and medium businesses. With this new product set, SonicWALL now offers a full spectrum of secure networking solutions including high-security IPSec-based VPN products.</p>

<p>"More than ever, businesses are relying on increased productivity from their mobile workforce as a key component of corporate growth strategy," said Michael Suby, senior analyst, Stratecast. "This increases the need to provide mobile and remote workers with access to company resources such as e-mail, files, intranets and applications without compromising network security. By the same token, businesses need affordable solutions that deliver secure, clientless and easy-to-use remote access while minimizing maintenance and support. Given this backdrop, simple alternatives to IPSec VPN are required, indicating a rock solid opportunity for SonicWALL’s SSL-VPN offering."</p>

<p>"SSL-VPN is a great alternative for smaller organizations, as it’s less complicated to use and administer than IPSec-VPN," said Tim Dickinson, Country Manager, SonicWALL ANZ. The SSL VPN solution, in conjunction with SonicWALL’s other threat defense technology is proving to be a reliable, convenient and secure way to improve communications without burdening IT support. This is the perfect remote access solution that SMB customers have been requesting, particularly in the key verticals of Health and Retail and in companies which rely heavily on Road Warriors. We have already pre-sold this product into companies in Australia and New Zealand which demonstrates just how strong demand is in this market already”.</p>

<p>Using only a standard Web browser, users can access files and file systems, Web-based applications, HTTP and HTTPS intranets. For more powerful capabilities, SonicWALL NetExtender technology, an ActiveX client downloaded transparently via the Web browser, enables access to any TCP/IP based application residing on the user’s laptop plus flexible network access depending on policies set by the network administrator. Using ActiveX or Java components, NetExtender also provides access to applications installed on desktop machines or hosted on an application server, allows full remote control of remote desktop or server machines, and supports Terminal Services, VNC, Telnet and SSH.</p>

<p>Administrators will find the SSL-VPN 2000 very simple to deploy and manage. An intuitive graphical user interface guides the administrator quickly through the installation process while providing granular policy configuration controls for centralized, fine-grained management over individual user access to specific network resources.</p>

<p>Features of the SSL-VPN 2000 include:</p>

<p>Unrestricted concurrent user tunnels

Seamless integration behind virtually any firewall

Clientless connectivity

NetExtender technology

Granular policy configuration controls

Personalized portal experience

Enhanced layered security in a SonicWALL environment</p>

<p>Priced at AUD$3,595 (Ex GST), the SonicWALL SSL-VPN 2000 will be available through Lan 1, ACA Pacific, Dovetail and Ingram Micro from September 30.</p>

<p>About SonicWALL, Inc

SonicWALL, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated network security, mobility, and productivity solutions for the SMB, enterprise, e-commerce, education, healthcare, retail/point-of-sale, and government markets. SonicWALL, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. SonicWALL trades on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol SNWL. For more information, contact SonicWALL at 61 2 9006 7912 or visit the company web site at http://www.sonicwall.com/.</p>

<p>For Additional Information Contact:</p>

<p>Tim Dickinson

Country Manager

SonicWALL

+ 61 2 9006 7912

tdickinson@sonicwall.com</p>