SourceLabs opens online catalog of open-source projects

SourceLabs has unveiled the first version of Swik, a community-based online catalog of open-source projects, which can be freely accessed and amended by end users or developers.

The Swik directory (http://www.swik.net/) facilitates the sharing of information about open-source projects and includes project documentation, download sites, reviews and descriptions, according to a release from SourceLabs. The site is censor-free and has no moderators.

The company was inspired by the wiki concept of "open editing" used in Web sites like free-content encyclopedia Wikipedia, where anyone accessing the site can create, edit or annotate its Web pages. However, Swik's project pages look different from other wiki sites. Each project has a group of topics listed under its name and anyone can add to the topics or edit them as well as adding or editing existing entries under the topics.

User of Swik can subscribe to new projects and news through any RSS reader. The site will also match RSS entry categories to the projects.

All of the site's content is provided under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike license, meaning users can reuse and repurpose the text as they choose.