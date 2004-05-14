Latest Version of Applix TM1 Offers Escape from 'Spreadsheet Hell'

<p>TM1 Adds New Components to Make Microsoft Excel the Best Solution for Planning and Analysis</p>

<p>SYDNEY—14 MAY, 2004—Applix, Inc., a global provider of Business Intelligence (BI) and Business Performance Management (BPM) software solutions, today announced the newest version of TM1, version 8.3, with interactive features specifically designed for planning and reporting. TM1’s latest features build on its tight Excel integration and offers improved application management. Customers also rely on TM1 for real-time, what-if analytics, low total cost of ownership, and integration with enterprise applications such as general ledger, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.</p>

<p>The new version of TM1 brings greater organisation to Excel spreadsheets and workbooks, providing users with an escape route from “spreadsheet hell.” TM1 Web also leverages Excel and employs these new functions. Therefore, this release provides the foundation for Excel to serve as the most sophisticated and feature-rich solution for planning and analysis.</p>

<p>“Today's economy requires financial savvy at all levels of the business,” said Tim Wright, vice president, Asia Pacific, Applix. “With an estimated 150 million registered users of Excel, it is clearly the tool of choice for managing numerical information. With this in mind, we’ve strengthened TM1’s powerful backend analytics technology with the most widely accepted financial management tool – Excel. This combination enables businesses to leverage the ubiquity of Excel by using it as a vehicle for better understanding financial and operational details in the budgeting and planning processes.”</p>

<p>TM1's Application Organiser

Excel spreadsheets and workbooks can be unwieldy to manage, so Applix has developed specific components to streamline and organise Excel documents. This feature allows users to create folders in TM1 (just as one creates folders on a file server) and associate cubes, dimensions, calculation rules and Excel files for a linked trail of information. The organiser also provides folder-level security, enabling administrators to set and enforce policies on viewing and changing plans and budgets. In today's world of compliance and regulations, security policies are vital to enabling accurate auditing.</p>

<p>Enabling Excel to be an Interactive Planning and Reporting Tool

The newest version of TM1 adds user-driven features that enhance the use of Excel as a BI tool. These new features are supported in both TM1 and TM1 Web:

- Drill up/drill down capabilities to expand and contract consolidated cells;

- A TM1 toolbar in Excel to access planning and reporting functions;

- The ability for Excel users to access TM1 via the Web; and

- Report printing directly from Excel.</p>

<p>TM1 presents all its information directly in Excel, via individual desktops or via the Web. TM1 is the only solution that publishes Excel worksheets to the Web while also enabling authorised users to change the data via the Web. All changes made in Excel or via the Web are captured and recorded in the TM1 server, giving companies a "single version of the truth."</p>

<p>“The most effective business intelligence tools provide a seamless experience for users. To do this, the user interface must allow users to query, analyse, forecast and reforecast data at the ‘speed of thought’ as well as enable users to collaborate with colleagues in a casual or structured (ie; workflow) fashion, whatever the process dictates,” said Wayne Eckerson, director of research, The Data Warehouse Institute. “Applix TM1 has always been a user-friendly tool with a robust Excel interface. The next version of the product extends its ease of use with better Excel integration.”</p>

<p>Added Support for ODBO

TM1 now offers added support for ODBO (OLE DB for OLAP), which will ease integration between TM1 and other data sources such as Microsoft’s Analysis Services and SAP Business Warehouse, for a comprehensive business performance management solution. By linking multiple data sources into one planning and analysis tool, companies can get a more complete view of operations and financials – which arms them with the information to make more strategic, more relevant decisions about the business. This integration further extends the benefit of business performance management throughout the enterprise.</p>

<p>TM1 8.3 is scheduled to be available end of June 2004, directly through Applix or any of its authorised solution partners. For a complete list of solution partners by vertical and geographical specialisation, please visit: www.applix.com/partners.</p>

<p>About Applix TM1

Applix TM1 is a proven, multidimensional analytics platform for powering strategic analysis of financial, transactional, operational and other business data. Solutions built on TM1 enable customers to continuously manage and monitor the performance of their financial, operational functions, with views of past performance, the current state of the business, and opportunities for the future. Customers rely on TM1 for its tight integration with Excel, easily configured applications, real-time, what-if analytics, and low total cost of ownership. TM1 scored the highest rating in goal achievement and performance in Nigel Pendse's OLAP 3 Survey[1] (www.survey.com/olap).</p>

<p>About Applix TM1 Web

TM1 Web, introduced in September 2003, uses Applix's BIshareTM technology. It is the first application from a major BI vendor that allows users to quickly and easily create real-time Web-based worksheets or ‘Websheets’ directly from within Microsoft Excel, allowing users to share enterprise data and facilitating forecasting, planning and budgeting through ‘what-if’ analyses.</p>

<p>About Applix

Applix (NASDAQ: APLX) is a global provider of Business Intelligence and Business Performance Management solutions. These solutions, based upon the TM1 planning platform, enable the continuous management and monitoring of performance across the financial, operational, customer and organisational functions within the enterprise. More than 1,700 customers worldwide use Applix’s adaptable, scalable and real-time solutions, delivered by Applix and by a global network of partners, to manage their business performance and respond to the marketplace in real-time. Headquartered in Westborough, MA, Applix maintains offices in four countries in Europe, North America and the Pacific Rim. For more information about Applix, please visit www.applix.com.</p>

<p>[1] TM1 was named the best performing analytics engine in The OLAP Survey 3, November, 2003, p. 226-7. The OLAP Survey 3, the largest and most detailed survey of OLAP products to date, is a quantifiable survey of the $3.5 billion OLAP market. The Survey, conducted by Nigel Pendse and Survey.com, analyzed data from 1047 OLAP sites in 48 countries. (www.survey.com/olap)</p>

