3Com announces the industry's first resilient stacking Gigabit switch family with 10 Gigabit expansion slot

<p>3Com Delivers Another “First” with Stackable SuperStack® 3 LAN Switches</p>

<p>Sydney, Australia, 12 May, 2004 – 3Com Corporation (Nasdaq: COMS) today announced the SuperStack® 3 Switch 3870 Family, the industry’s first stackable Gigabit Ethernet switch line with built-in 10 Gigabit expansion slot. The 48-port model and lower cost 24-port version address the growing market momentum of Gigabit-to-the-desktop for workgroup switching. The switch’s unique future-proofing design, due to its uplink capability to connect to 10 Gigabit Ethernet core technology, and its Layer 3-aware hardware increase how compelling this switch is as an alternative to traditional 10/100 workgroup switches. The aggressively priced 3Com SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 family achieves impressive high densities – with 48 ports in a single 1U-high Gigabit stackable unit and scalability up to 384 Gigabit ports per stack.</p>

<p>“As a first of its kind with a 10 Gigabit expansion slot, the SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 offers IT managers worldwide the performance and flexibility of triple-speed Gigabit at price points that would typically associate with traditionally Ethernet technologies,” said James Stewart, Network Consultant, 3Com Australia. “Once again, the SuperStack line has proven to be an ideal platform for delivering new innovations at the edge of the network. Couple this with 3Com’s advancements with new modular switches, such as the new Switch 7700, and we are strongly supporting our value proposition to customers for scalable network infrastructure.”</p>

<p>Advancements with Workgroup Switching Showcased in New SuperStack 3 Switch

With 3Com’s approach to Gigabit stacking, up to eight SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 switches can be connected and managed as a single IP entity for greater management simplicity. They will pass intra-switch data over the resilient 40-Gbps stacking connection and have cross-stack capabilities such as standards-based link aggregation of connections (IEEE 802.3ad LACP).</p>

<p>The SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 models are aggressively priced to help drive more adoption of Gigabit at the edge – desktop technology with 10x better performance and more potential future-proofing than the 10/100 equivalent. The new switches also have a 10-Gigabit-ready module slot for future expansion and are based on Layer 3-aware hardware, helping to support 3Com’s strategy for ensuring investment protection for customers.</p>

<p>Enterprise-level security features include IEEE 802.1X network login to help prevent unauthorised network intrusion, and secure management via Secure Shell (SSH) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL / HTTPS) encryption. Four of the ports on each model are “dual-personality” for added flexibility, meaning they can operate either as 10/100/1000 copper ports or as SFP-based fibre ports.</p>

<p>Pricing and Availability

The SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 48-Port stackable switch is priced at $5,995 (U.S. list). The SuperStack 3 Switch 3870 24-Port stackable switch is priced at $3,995 (U.S. list). Both models are expected to ship in June 2004.</p>

