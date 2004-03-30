FaCS signs $10.8m IT infrastructure deal

The federal Department of Family and Community Services (FaCS), today signed a three-year, $10.8 million IT services contract with Getronics Australia to meet the needs of its 1800 staff.

Department secretary Mark Sullivan announced the deal which covers helpdesk, IT support, management of IT infrastructure and IT strategy.

Services will be provided by Getronics employees located on-site at FaCS offices and via the company's enterprise service centre in Sydney.

The project will start with a three-month transition phase in early April 2004.

Danny Sargeant, managing director of Getronics, said the deal will build on best practices including the Information Technology Infrastructure Library.