Sophos receives the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade

<p>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Sydney, 22 April 2004.</p>

<p>Sophos, a world leader in protecting businesses against viruses and spam, has today been awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade, the UK's top award for business performance. This is the third Queen's Award for the Oxfordshire-based company – in 2002, Sophos received two awards for Enterprise in the categories of Innovation and International Trade.</p>

<p>"We are thrilled that Sophos has received its third Queen's Award," said Peter Lammer, co-founder and CEO of Sophos. "We have an excellent team of people working at Sophos, all of whom have contributed to this success. We all take pride in being recognised for our business acumen by such a prestigious award."</p>

<p>The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious awards for business performance. They are the business equivalent of the New Year's Honours for individuals and recognise and reward outstanding achievement by UK companies. The International Trade category recognises companies that have demonstrated significant growth in overseas earnings.</p>

<p>Sophos has successfully established subsidiary companies in Australia, the USA, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Its earnings from international trade increased from £11.3 million (A$27.6 million) in 2001 to £24.0 million in 2003.</p>

<p>This achievement follows an outstanding year for Sophos. During the period ending March 2003, Sophos's turnover increased 30 per cent to £41.0 million, almost doubling the average anti-virus industry growth rate*. Continuing this growth, Sophos also recently acquired anti-spam company ActiveState and opened its new £32 million high-security research and development centre at its headquarters in Oxfordshire. In December 2003, Sophos was also named Company of the Year at the CBI's (Confederation of British Industry) annual Growing Business Awards.</p>

<p>Today's award winners have been announced to mark Her Majesty The Queen's birthday. Sophos's award will be formally conferred later in the year.</p>

<p>* Frost and Sullivan 'World anti-virus report 2003' estimated the market is set to grow at 15.1 per cent from 2002 to 2007.</p>

<p>You can read more about the Queen's Awards for Enterprise at www.queensawards.org.uk.</p>

<p>Notes for Editors</p>

<p>About Sophos.

Sophos is a world leading specialist developer of anti-virus and anti-spam software. Sophos is headquartered in the UK and protects all types of organisations, including small- to medium-sized businesses, large corporations, banks, governments and educational institutions against viruses and spam. The company is acclaimed for delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction and protection in the industry. Sophos's products, backed by 24 hour support are sold and supported in more than 150 countries.</p>

<p>Sophos's regional head office for Australia and New Zealand is in Sydney and hosts one of the company's three Computer Virus Research and Development Laboratories to provide global support services.</p>

<p>http://www.sophos.com.au</p>

<p>FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Rob Forsyth (rob.forsyth@sophos.com.au) is available for comment:

+61 417 234 176

+61 2 9409 9100 (tel)

+61 2 9409 9191 (fax)</p>

<p>Sophos's press contact at Gotley Nix Evans is:

Michael Henderson (sophos@gne.com.au)

+61 2 9957 5555 (tel)

+61 413 054 738 (mobile)

+61 2 9957 5575 (fax)</p>