America Online is investing $US800 million in Gateway in an effort to jointly market their products and services.

The deal will call for development of a co-branded online software store, according to the companies.

Additionally, they will jointly market high-speed Internet services and information appliances in the US.

AOL's services will be marketed on Gateway.net, Gateway's Internet access service. AOL will "share in the economics of Gateway.net", the companies said in a statement.