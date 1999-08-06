Telstra launches new net service for NSW government

Telstra has developed a new network service that will ease the NSW government's electronic delivery of services to the population.

Known as the Telstra Government Network Service (TGNS), Telstra said it gives government departments and agencies the electronic tools and platforms to build applications for online opportunities, including e-commerce.

The new network has been trialled through the Department of Public Works and Services where it was used to develop an intranet.

TGNS services available to all NSW government departments and agencies include inter-agency data network links, Internet access to information service providers and electronic services data.

Through a single contact point - 131NSW (13-1679), government customers will be able to access TGNS-managed services including design and consultancy, network management billing services and the development of service level agreements.