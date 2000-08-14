Oracle launches online IT skills exchange

Staff Writers (Computerworld)
Oracle has announced OTN Xchange, an online IT skills exchange forum which lets Oracle developers anywhere in the world buy, sell and auction technical services as well as manage individual, corporate or open source development projects via the Internet. The forum is an addition to the Oracle Technology Network (OTN), a source of information for Oracle developers. Oracle said by providing access to Oracle-related positions, the collaborative environment of the skills exchange may alleviate some of the industry's labour shortage.

