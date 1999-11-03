DoJ prompts MS for more information on Visio

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked for more information about Microsoft's proposed $US1.3 billion acquisition of business diagramming software maker Visio in relation to potential antitrust problems.

Microsoft expects to comply with the DoJ's request for further information and complete the purchase of Visio, said Tom Pilla, a Microsoft spokesman.

"We'll certainly work with the DoJ to provide them with what they requested," Pilla said.

"We don't believe the transaction runs into any antitrust issues because Microsoft and Visio are not competitors."

The request, received by the company October 29, is not related to the antitrust lawsuit bought against Microsoft by the DoJ and 19 states, Pilla said.

Such a request happens in a minority of acquisitions, PiIla said. The DoJ made a similar request when the US software giant proposed the $25 million purchase of WebTV, which was approved and then went ahead, he added.

Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Visio in September of this year in an attempt to boost the company's portfolio of networked applications.