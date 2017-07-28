Gallery: Telstra Labs

Telstra’s new CTO, Hakan Eriksson, yesterday took journalists on a tour of Telstra Labs

Anthony Caruana (Computerworld)

Gallery: Telstra Labs next

Loading...

Telstra’s new CTO, Hakan Eriksson discusses how augmented reality, using a smartphone can assist users when setting up new equipment in their homes. Read more: [[artnid:618560|Telstra’s new CTO rules the innovation roost]]

Next 1/7

Comments on this image

Show Comments
Close

Gallery: Telstra Labs

7 images

Market Place