Telstra’s grip on NBN market unshaken

The latest data on National Broadband Network connections released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reveal that Telstra continues to dominate the market, with the telco delivering over 51 per cent of NBN connections across fixed-lined and fixed-wireless technologies.

The NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report is released quarterly by the ACCC and this most recent edition is based on connections as of 31 March. As its name suggests, the report is based on wholesale services — so Telstra’s share of the NBN retail market is no doubt somewhat smaller.

“The NBN rollout to date has largely been in regional areas,” ACCC chairperson Rod Sims said.

“Competitors to Telstra are supplying 46 per cent of services in the regions compared with traditional market shares for broadband services where Telstra often had well over 60 per cent market share.”

TPG trailed Telstra with a 24 per cent share of the market, followed by Optus (13 per cent) and Vocus (8 per cent).

The figures are not substantially different to those in the last quarterly report, based on connections as of 31 December 2016, which showed Telstra with a market share of 51 per cent, followed by TPG (26 per cent), Optus (14 per cent), and Vocus (7 per cent).

In the time between the two reports, the NBN market grew significantly, however: From around 1.6 million households to more than 2 million.

The capacity commissioned by retail service providers also grew: From 1.79 terabits per second to 2.15Tbps.