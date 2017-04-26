See Sedric drive: Volkswagen shows off first autonomous concept car

Earlier this year at CES, Toyota and Honda revealed their vision of an autonomous, connected, companion car, and now Volkswagen is entering the mix with Sedric.Â

Sedric is Volkswagen's first crack at a fully autonomous car, and as such, it doesn't have pedals or a steering wheel. Instead, the concept car is summoned by pressing a button and "driven" by a voice-controlled AI agent. Passengers pile into its spacious interior through two sliding glass doors and can enjoy a movie on the car's OLED windscreen.

Sedric is part of Volkswagen's "Together Strategy 2025," which focuses on the creation of sustainable mobility. The idea is that one day, people will depend on their cars to drop their kids off at school, pick up the groceries, or even converse with the vehicle as if they were friends. But for now, this is all just in the imagination of a few engineers.Â