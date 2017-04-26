SafetyCulture becomes first Australian member of Node.js Foundation

Queensland software company SafetyCulture has joined the Node.js Foundation: The organisation dedicated to accelerating development of the JavaScript-based platform.

The Node.js foundation was founded in 2015 and counts around two dozen organisations as members; its top-tier corporate members include IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Red Hat.

SafetyCulture is the first Australian member of the foundation. The software-as-a-service provider is headquartered in Townsville but also has a presence in Sydney and last year added offices in Manchester, Kansas City and San Francisco.

The company’s iAuditor checklist app is used to conduct workplace safety inspections. The application is used by a range of well-known enterprises, including Coca-Cola, GE, Toyota, American Airlines and Verizon.

“SafetyCulture has been built as a cloud native, microservice architecture,” Brett Porter, head of architecture at SafetyCulture, said in a statement.

“This spans services such as management of customers’ inspections and media, device synchronisation, powering their workflow through notifications, API and integrations, or handling common services like authentication, billing and user management.”

“As a company, our goals are to provide a modern, stable, and scalable service to our customers, through a culture of engineering excellence in the teams that build our products” Porter said.

“Being able to rely on Node.js to provide the basis of much of that service, and to continue to do so in the future, is very important to our team.”

Node.js allows SafetyCulture to cost-effectively scale in response to demand, he added.

SafetyCulture employees contribute to a range of open source projects, Porter said. (Porter is the chairperson of the Apache Software Foundation.)

SafetyCulture was founded in 2004 by Luke Anear, a former workers’ compensation investigator.

In October its Series B funding round raised US$23 million, led by VC firm Index Ventures. Blackbird Ventures and Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar also participated in the round.

Farquhar was the lead investor in the company’s A$2.1 million Series A round.