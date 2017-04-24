Australia, China pledge cyber cooperation

Nations commit to sharing information relating to cyber crime as part of the Australia-China High-Level Security Dialogue

Canberra and Beijing will share information to assist in the fight against cyber crime, according to a joint statement issued in the wake of the inaugural Australia-China High-Level Security Dialogue.

The statement also commits the two nations to cooperation on legal and judicial issues, combatting terrorism and fighting against transnational crime

The inaugural dialogue was held on 21 April and launched by foreign minister Julie Bishop and attorney-general George Brandis launched along with Secretary Meng Jianzhu, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs (CCPLA)

The statement says the two sides “will discuss issues related to cybersecurity and fighting cybercrime and communicate relevant information and experience with the aim of preventing cyber incidents that could create problems between the two states.”

“The two countries will work together to counter malicious cyber actors, internet distribution of child sex abuse material, e-mail scams and other transnational cybercrime activities, as well as to identify through consultation key incidents and carry out joint law enforcement actions,” the statement says.

Australia and China will also discuss options for joint operations to combat cyber crime.

“The two countries will exchange cybersecurity delegations, relevant legal and regulatory documents and learn about each other’s legal environment, law enforcement procedures and other relevant circumstances through meetings, communication on individual cases as well as other methods, so as to enhance cooperation and mutual trust,” the statement says.

The two nations also committed “not to conduct or support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, trade secrets or confidential business information with the intent of obtaining competitive advantage.”

Earlier this month the Australian Cyber Security Centre warned enterprises that about a potential security threat from what is believed China-based hacking group: The group designated APT10, also known as CVNX, Red Apollo, Stone Panda, menuPass Team, and POTASSIUM. The ACSC warned that Australian businesses may be vulnerable through their relationships with managed service providers.

Chinese hackers were in 2015 alleged to have penetrated sensitive systems run by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The second session of the China-Australia High-Level Security Dialogue will be held in China in the first half of 2018.