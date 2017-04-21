National Blood Authority recruits new CIO

The National Blood Authority has recruited Simon Spencer to take charge of IT at the government agency.

Spencer comes to the authority from the Australian Public Service Commission. He had been deputy CIO at the APSC since June 2015.

“He is an experienced ICT leader with nearly 20 years of experience across public sector organisations, including as a consultant and contractor,” NBA CEO John Cahill said in staff notice.



“He has worked across a variety of ICT disciplines, including software development, infrastructure and services as well as in the development of strategic initiatives. He has worked as a program and project manager, business analyst, and change and quality manager.

“As CIO, Simon will focus on developing and managing our ICT strategies and operations, information management and Digital 2020 obligations. As Deputy General Manager, Michael Stone will continue to have oversight and senior executive responsibilities for ICT issues and work closely with Simon in his transition into the NBA.”

Prior to joining the APSC, Spencer worked at Geoscience Australia in project and program manager roles.

The National Blood Authority has been hunting for a new CIO since Peter O’Halloran quit last year. O’Halloran jumped ship to become CIO at ACT Health. He originally joined the organisation in 2008 before being appointed its first CIO in 2009.

The authority, established in 2003 by an act of parliament, manages the supply of blood and blood products and services for the federal, state and territory governments.

Last year the efforts of its IT team were recognised in the 2016 Australian Government ICT Awards, with the National Blood Authority’s Blood Sector Systems Team winning ICT Professional Team of the Year.

The authority’s MyABDR app also took out the Government 2.0 and Overall Excellence in eGovernment Award & Government 2.0 awards.

MyABDR, originally launched in 2014, comprises Android and iOS apps and a website to help people with bleeding disorders and caregivers to record home treatments and bleeds.