New CIO takes reins at Aurora Energy

Philip Lane has taken the top IT post at Tasmanian energy retailer Aurora Energy.

Lane joined Aurora at its chief information officer on 3 April, following an an external recruitment process launched by the organisation in early January.

“As CIO, Philip will work as part of Aurora Energy’s leadership team to drive the strategic direction of the business and achieve valued outcomes for Tasmanian customers and the Tasmanian community as a whole,” an Aurora spokesperson told Computerworld.

“Philip possesses extensive knowledge in the ICT sector as well as broader leadership skills,” the spokesperson said.

Aurora’s former CIO, Grant Taylor, departed in November after around six months in the role. Taylor, previously a business improvement consultant at health insurer Medibank, joined Aurora in June 2016.

Taylor’s predecessor, Mel Lukianenko, left Aurora after just over a year in the CIO role.

Lane comes to Aurora from the Asia Pacific technology consulting firm he founded, EFS Partners. Prior to EFS, he held roles at Essential Network Services in Singapore and Malaysia, and Australian Inland.

“Prior to establishing his own consulting business, most recently consulting at Western Power in Perth, Philip was general manager at Essential Network Services across Singapore and Malaysia,” Aurora’s spokesperson said.

“This position followed a four-year assignment as general manager IT and retail with Australian Inland based in Broken Hill providing electricity, water and sewerage services to approximately 20,000 customers ahead of the entity merging with Country Energy.

“Other roles include chief operations officer for the WebPerform Group based in London and head of project management for QXL.com.”

In 2015-16 Aurora invested in a number of its core systems to reduce operating costs and improve customer service.

In January last year it rolled out a new telephony system, which it said would boost customer service and reporting capabilities as well as cut costs.