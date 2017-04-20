Roadmap seeks to boost local cyber security industry

The first Australian-government backed roadmap to help strengthen the local cyber security industry will be launched today.

The nation’s first Cyber Security Sector Competitiveness Plan (SCP) has been developed by the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (ACSGN) in conjunction with AlphaBeta and will be launched this morning by industry, innovation and science minister, Senator Arthur Sinodinos.

Over the next 10 years, the size of Australia’s cyber security sector could potentially triple, reaching annual revenue of $6 billion by 2026 — up from $2 billion today — according to the ACSGN.

The SCP will outline proposals for strengthening the sector, including identifying market barriers that hinder smaller local players from reaching a global market, blockages to commercialisation of research, and recommendations for dealing with the cyber security skills shortage.

Australia has competitive advantages driven by several factors, including the growing demand for security in the domestic market as well as explosive growth in demand across the Indo-Pacific.

According to the SCP, areas where Australia has a competitive advantage include software — particularly integrated platforms; services to boost the security of basic IT infrastructure; and services that help underpin cyber security, such as governance, risk and education.

Australia also has a competitive advantage in the development of high-grade security-related niche hardware, according to the SCP. At its launch today, two local companies are unveiling hardware-based security solutions.

Penten is launching its AltoCrypt Stik: A USB-based dongle designed to provide secure mobile access to government networks both inside and outside offices.

The device is locally manufactured. The development of high-grade, high-security hardware is one of the areas where Australia has the skills to be able to be world-leading, Penten CEO Matthew Wilson told a briefing on the SCP.

Cog Systems is launching its ultra-secure smartphone platform. The platform runs on a handset manufactured by HTC, but is based on the Australian-developed SeL4 microkernel and offers security features that include non-bypassable dual full disk encryption; a non-bypassable VPN; nested VPNs; and secure boot.

The ACSGN was first announced in late 2015 as part of the government’s $250 million Industry Growth Centre Initiatives and is also a key component of the national cyber security strategy released in April 2016.

“The Government’s commitment to cyber security will help businesses to diversify and develop new markets, laying the foundations for a prosperous future,” the strategy document states. “To take advantage of the growing global market for cyber security services, the Government will also support Australia’s cyber security sector to expand and promote their capabilities to the global market.”

Former Atlassian security head Craig Davies has been appointed CEO of network. In addition to Davies, the organisation’s board includes former IBM global executive Doug Elix, Data 61 chief Adrian Turner, former Australian Industry Group CEO Heather Ridout, and Telstra’s former CISO, Mike Burgess. Elix and Turner are co-chairs of the network.

The ACSGN will comprise a series of ‘nodes’ in each state and territory. A Melbourne node has already been announced and the organisation revealed today that its second node will be located in the ACT.

In addition to Sinodinos, the launch of the SCP, to be held at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art, will be attended by the minister assisting the prime minister for cyber security, Dan Tehan, and ACT minister for higher education, training and research, Meegan Fitzharris.