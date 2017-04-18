Google won't preload its apps in Russia after antitrust settlement

The company will also pay $7.8 million to settle the Android-related complaint

Google will pay 438 million rubles (US$7.8 million) and will stop requiring its apps be preloaded on Android smartphones in Russia, in an antitrust settlement with the country'sÂ Federal Antimonopoly Service.

The settlement, announced Monday, ends a nearly two-year investigation by FAS into Google's control of the Android operating system. FAS had accused Google of abusing its monopoly position in mobile app stores serving the Android operating system. The fine amounts to 9 percent of Google's revenue in Russia in 2014, plus inflation, according to TASS.

Russian search engine provider Yandex filed the original complaint against Google.

Google representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comments on the settlement.

Under the settlement, Google cannot stop smartphone makers from pre-installing competing search engine apps on their devices. For smartphones already sold to Russian residents, Google will develop a pop-up window in the Chrome browser that allows users to change their default browser, FAS said.

Google will also develop a new widget for Chrome that will allow buyers of new devices to choose their default search engine, FAS said.

"Implementation of the settlement's terms will be an effective means to secure competition between developers of mobile applications,"Â Igor Artemiev, head of the FAS, said in a statement. "We managed to find a balance between the necessity to develop the Android ecosystem and interests of third-party developers for promoting their mobile applications and services on Android-based devices."