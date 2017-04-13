Synack: Hackers wanted after firm gets $21.25M funding from Microsoft, HPE

$21.25 million round of funding from Microsoft, HPE, SingTel will go to hire more security pros, expand territory

Penetration testing provider Synack is getting an infusion of $21.25 million from the investment arms of Microsoft and HP, among others, and some of it will be used to hire more security analysts to fuel what it calls its hacker-powered intelligence platform.

The investment is the Series C round of funding and is led by Microsoft Ventures, but also includes Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Singtel Innov8 to bring total investment in the company to $55 million.

Synack’s business includes a vulnerability intelligence platform that automates the discovery of exploitable vulnerabilities and turns them over to the company’s hackers – analysts who determine what risk the vulnerability presents to customers. They can then advise on how to remediate problems and which ones to attack first.

The money will be used to develop the Synack Platform and push it further into U.S. and European markets as well as open up business in Asia-Pacific.

With the investment, Microsoft gets a seat on Synack’s board, as does Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele.

Previous investors GGV Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers contributed to the latest funding.