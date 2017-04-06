ADSL connections begin to decline in Australia

Australians managed to download 2.6 exabytes — 2.6 million terabytes — in the last three months of 2016, new figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal.

That’s a 23.3 per cent increase on the three preceding months and a 50.8 per cent increase on the three months to December 2015, the ABS Internet Activity report reveals.

The data released by the ABS also reveal that DSL-based connections have begun to decline in Australia — presumably as a consequence of the continuing rollout of the National Broadband Network.

The ABS report — which is based on ISPs with more than 1000 subscribers — reveals DSL connections dropped from around 5.03 million at the end of 2015 to 4.72 million at the end of last year.

Cable connections grew from 1 million to 1.05 million, and fibre connections — an ABS category that includes fibre to the premises as well as other technologies being deployed as part of the National Broadband Network such as fibre to the node — grew from 645,000 to 1.43 million in the same period.

New figures released yesterday by NBN revealed that households connected to the National Broadband Network are on average downloading 144GB of data each month, which the company said is about 1.2 times the national fixed-line average.

NBN announced yesterday that there were now 2 million end users on its network.

In total more than 4.5 million premises are able to order NBN services. Some 28,000 new end users are coming online every week, according to NBN.