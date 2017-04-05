Former NAB exec to take charge of govt’s Digital Transformation Agency

The federal government has recruited Gavin Slater to take on the role CEO of the Digital Transformation Agency.

Slater comes to the DTA from NAB, where he held senior roles for more than a decade, including as group executive — personal banking before his departure in July last year as part of a restructure at the bank. (That leadership reshuffle also saw the departure of Renee Roberts, NAB group executive — enterprise services and transformation.)

The DTA is the successor to the Digital Transformation Office, with the government announcing the creation of the agency in October. The DTA has a wider remit than the DTO, taking on a range of ICT functions previously overseen by the Department of Finance.

As part of the creation of the DTA, the CEO of the DTO — Paul Shetler — was appointed to the role of chief digital officer. Shetler quit the DTA a month after the government announced its creation.

Slater takes on the DTA CEO role from 1 May. Nerida O’Loughlin has been acting as interim DTA chief executive.

“Gavin has a proven track record in driving transformational change to respond to digital disruption,” assistant minister for cities and digital transformation, Angus Taylor, said in a statement.

“He well understands the challenges faced by government agencies as they seek to transform their own services to better meet the needs of users.

“His experience will be invaluable as we move forward with whole-of-government improvements in digital delivery, a review of all major IT projects across government, as well as significant changes in the way we procure ICT services.”

The DTA is currently reviewing of all major technology projects across government. The program — announced by Taylor in February — covers all active projects over $10 million and those that affect a large number of people being conducted by non-corporate Commonwealth entities.