Beyond Trust: privilege, vulnerability management available through Azure

New option can put management of both in the cloud

Users of Azure cloud services have a new option for stopping the misuse of privileges as well as managing vulnerabilities through an alliance with Beyond Trust.

Azure customers who buy Beyond Trust licenses can host PowerBroker, the company’s privileged access management (PAM) and its vulnerability management (VM) platform, Retina, in their Azure cloud instances.

They can host BeyondSaaS perimeter vulnerability scanning in Azure as well. Both are available via the Azure Marketplace.

These new services give Beyond Trust customers a third option for how they deploy PAM and VM. Before they could extend a local instance of Beyond Trust’s security to the Azure cloud via software connectors or deploy it within the cloud using software agents deployed on virtual machines there.

The new offering allows deploying the products within the cloud for managing local as well as cloud resources.

Having three options gives businesses differing deployment options to match their trust in cloud security, says Beyond Trust’s CTO Brad Hibbert.

The idea is to impose least privilege on users’ access to resources as a way to boost security. Malicious insiders or hijacked credentials will be able to reach a limited set of assets, not all of them.

Least privilege rolls in password management but also keeps classes of employees from privileges they don’t need. For example, it can restrict dev-ops workers from having root control over the servers they use, Hibbert says.