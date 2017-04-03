NDIA seeks CIO to define IT strategy

New chief information officer to take charge of ICT at the agency overseeing the National Disability Insurance Scheme

The National Disability Insurance Agency has begun the hunt for a chief information officer to take charge of IT within the organisation.

The NDIA is the statutory authority tasked with overseeing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The organisation is seeking a CIO to “define agency technology and digital strategy and IT architecture” through engagement with its parent department, the Department of Human Services (DHS).

The new IT chief will oversee a range of key business systems including CRM, the agency’s finance and BI systems and the Holocentric business management system. The CIO will also be the organisation’s point of contact for the DHS CIO Group.

The new CIO will need to relocate to the NDIA’s Geelong national office by December 2019.

At NDIA, Marie Johnson holds the role of head of technology authority after joining the organisation in December 2014. Her role involves overseeing the development of the technology platform for the NDIS.

The NDIA began rolling out in July 2013.

Last year the scheme was beset with IT issues affecting payments to participants. Problems with implementing the NDIS MyPlace Portal had left some NDIS participants unpaid for weeks.

A PwC review commissioned by the government concluded that the root cause of the problem with the payment portal was “not a single catastrophic event, but rather a series of compounding issues.”

The review highlighted an inadequate change management plan, which “led to insufficient preparation, stakeholder needs identified too late, and ineffective implementation of change activities.”

Full details of the NDIA CIO role are available online.