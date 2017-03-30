NBN sends in field team to assess Cyclone Debbie impact

NBN has despatched a field team to areas in Queensland affected by Cyclone Debby in order to assess damage to National Broadband Network infrastructure.

The field team includes employees of NBN, as well as NBN delivery partners and NBN activations technicians, the company said.

“Where the NBN network is affected, NBN will prioritise reconnecting essential services, such as hospitals, fire, police and emergency services,” the company’s statement said.

“Community infrastructure will also be included with traffic management, sewerage, power and water utilities a high priority. We will also work to prioritise the reconnection of business services essential to community recovery, such as banks, petrol stations and supermarkets.”

Ahead of the cyclone hitting northern Queensland the company issued a warning that equipment relying on the network would not function without power.

The company recommended residents put together an emergency kit including equipment that does not rely on mains power, such as a charged mobile phone.

Ergon Energy said earlier today that some 58,000 of its customers were without power, down from 66,000.