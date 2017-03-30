NBN fixed wireless to get a speed boost to 100Mbps

NBN will offer a 100/40 megabits per second wholesale service on its fixed wireless network from early 2018.

NBN in 2015 boosted the maximum speed available on the service from 25/5Mbps to 50/20Mbps.



The increased bandwidth will be made possible by aggregating four 20MHz carriers and will require new CPE and antenna at an end user's premises.

The technology has been developed by fixed wireless network supplier Ericsson, customer equipment maker Netcomm Wireless and Qualcomm, which has developed the chipset able to integrate the four separate carriers.

NBN said the new speed tier was being introduced in response to demand in rural areas where the fixed wireless network is already available, or planned.

NBN CEO Bill Morrow said the move demonstrated NBN’s flexibility to introduce technology advancements without slowing down the network rollout.

NBN said it would start consultations on the product with retail service providers April 2017 to develop pricing policies and installation procedures.

The fixed wireless network today is available to 480,000 premises, and 170,00 are already taking the service, NBN said.

An NBN spokesman told Computerworld that many premises in the coverage area were sticking with DSL services even though the offered lower bandwidths than the fixed wireless service. In wireless areas there is no mandatory disconnection of copper services.