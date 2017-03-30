Vic education department creates CIO role

Department to establish new IT services division

Victoria’s Department of Education and Training is recruiting for a newly created chief information officer position as part of a restructure affecting how IT services are delivered within the department.

The creation of a CIO position is a product of a 2016 review conducted by the department.

The new position is part of a “move to integrate information management and information technology across the department,” a spokesperson told Computerworld.

The department is creating a dedicated IT division, which will be led by the CIO.

“Our current IT services are delivered through an existing division, in conjunction with other information management and technology capabilities across the department,” the spokesperson said.

The department is currently recruiting for the CIO position.

“This newly established executive leadership role, reporting to the Deputy Secretary, requires an accomplished Chief Information Officer whose experience encompasses success in large transformation programs, innovation and information systems, strategy development, excellence in the delivery of technical services and value adding management initiatives,” recruitment documents state.

The new information management and technology division “will provide services, systems and support to enable the delivery of ICT and information management services including - strategy and enterprise architecture, project delivery and governance, infrastructure, information and technology solutions and service management and support to the central office, regional offices and schools.”

Applications close on 5 April.

