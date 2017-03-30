Trump again uses iPhone to tweet, backtracking from 2016 pledge

He called for boycott over Apple's refusal to hack iPhone for FBI, said 'I'll only be using Samsung until they give info'

President Donald Trump now uses an iPhone to broadcast his famous early-morning tweets, according to the White House.

Trump's turn to the iPhone was contrary to a pledge he made more than a year ago, when he blasted Apple for refusing to help federal authorities crack the passcode on a device belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

"@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter," tweeted Dan Scavino Jr. today. Scavino is director of social media for the Trump administration, as well as a senior advisor to the president.

@POTUS and @realDonaldTrump are the official U.S. President's and Trump's personal Twitter accounts, respectively.

Although Trump used an iPhone to make both of his Wednesday morning tweets -- one that included yet another rant against the New York Times -- an Android smartphone was used as recently as Saturday on the @realDonaldTrump account, hinting that he's not tied to a single device. Computerworld used Tweetbot, a third-party Twitter app for iOS and macOS, to view the sending device; Tweetbot displayed "via Twitter for iPhone" on the two @realDonaldTrump tweets of today.

Trump's use of an iPhone was a switch from his stance a year ago, when on the campaign trail he urged supporters to boycott Apple.

"Apple ought to give the security for that phone, okay? What I think you ought to do is boycott Apple until such a time as they give that security number. How do you like that? I just thought of it. Boycott Apple," Trump told supporters at a February 2016 rally in South Carolina.

Trump was referring to the Cupertino, Calif. company's refusal to assist the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in cracking a password-protected iPhone that had been owned by San Bernardino gunman Syed Rizwan Farook.

The same day he called for a boycott, Trump acknowledged that he used both an iPhone and a Samsung smartphone. "If Apple doesn't give info to authorities on the terrorists I'll only be using Samsung until they give info," Trump pledged on Twitter.

Although Trump blasted his tweets from an Android device, as well as from Twitter's web interface, he did not stop using an iPhone. Tweets from @realDonaldTrump on April 2, for example, were made from an Apple-branded phone.

Apple never acceded to the DOJ's demands. Instead, the agency contracted with an unknown firm, which in turn was able to hack the iPhone's passcode and access the data on the device.

