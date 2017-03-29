20,000 sign-ups for NSW’s digital licence platform

More than 20,000 people have signed up for digital licences in New South Wales.

The state government in November launched its digital licence platform, which allows licences to be stored on an individual’s smartphone or tablet.

The initial wave of licences supported by the platform were the Recreational Fishing Fee (fishing licence), Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) and Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) Competency Cards.

In June, the state is set to add General Boat Driving Licence and Vessel Registrations to the list, with up to 500,000 people potentially able to take advantage of the new offering delivered by Service NSW.

“Digital licences are the smart, easy and convenient way to manage licences, allowing you to have your licences stored on your phone instead of taking valuable space in your wallet,” NSW’s minister for finance, services and property, Victor Dominello, said in a statement.

“The digital age has transformed processes and consumer expectations. This announcement is testament to the Government’s commitment to removing paperwork and ensuring policies reflect the 21st century.”

The licences are linked to an individual’s MyServiceNSW account — the single customer account for accessing state government services that was launched in 2016.

Last year’s NSW budget included $12.3 million for the state’s digital licence program.