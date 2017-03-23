NSW govt poaches AUSTRAC CIO for top security role

Dr Maria Milosavljevic appointed to the role of government chief information security officer for the New South Wales government

The New South Wales government has appointed Dr Maria Milosavljevic to the role of government chief information security officer (GCISO).

Milosavljevic was most recently the chief innovation officer at AUSTRAC — the Commonwealth body charged with fighting money laundering and terrorism financing. She also held the chief information security officer role at the organisation.

At AUSTRAC she spearheaded efforts to boost collaboration between IT leaders at financial intelligence units in the region, as part of an effort to combat financing for terrorist organisations.

Prior to joining AUSTRAC in 2015, she was the chief information officer at the Australian Crime Commission (which is now incorporated into the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission).

The GCISO role is a newly created one in NSW. The position sits within the Department of Finance, Services and Innovation (DFSI) — however, it has a whole-of-government mandate (former systems security lead at Coca-Cola Amatil, Marco Figueroa, holds the department CISO position).

"The position oversees cyber security for all of NSW government and reflects the importance NSW government places on boosting cyber security and protecting information and service delivery for citizens and businesses of NSW," a DFSI spokesperson told Computerworld shortly after the government's recruitment efforts for the position began.





“I’m excited to welcome Dr Milosavljevic as the new GCISO and I look forward to working with her on strengthening the NSW Government cyber security network,” minister for finance, services and property, Victor Dominello, said in a statement issued today.

“Cyber risk and security has emerged as one of the most high profile, borderless and rapidly evolving risks facing Government, so the GCISO position is vital to strengthening the NSW Government’s cyber security.”

Tasmania and South Australia also recently created similar whole-of-government CISO roles.