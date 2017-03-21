Optus strikes new managed services deal with EnergyAustralia

Optus Business will provide security, data centre, contact centre and mobile management services to EnergyAustralia under a deal unveiled today.

The five-year contract builds on Optus’ existing relationship with the energy retailer which sees it provide voice and data services.

“Optus Business is a strategic partner for EnergyAustralia as we work toward consolidating our IT platforms,” EnergyAustralia CIO Anne Weatherston said.

“Our new multi-year agreement is an important relationship and we’re excited to grow our partnership.”

“We’re approaching our new and expanded relationship as an opportunity to provide ICT capabilities to support EnergyAustralia’s business and transformation objectives, particularly delivery of its customer-focussed strategy,” Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis said in a statement.

Earlier this month Optus announced that it would offer [[artnid:615509|a range of Cisco-based business services covering contact centre, collaboration, managed Wi-Fi and video-conferencing]] as part of a partnership between the two companies.