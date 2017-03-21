Salesforce comes to Australia — thanks to Amazon’s cloud

Current and potential Salesforce customers will be able to access the CRM from in-country infrastructure later this year

Salesforce’s CRM platform will soon be available from Australian data centres, the company announced today.

The on-shore presence comes courtesy of Amazon Web Services’ Sydney Region. Salesforce’s Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, App Cloud, Community Cloud and Analytics Cloud will all be available from within Australia, the software as a service provider said.

“In our last quarter, APAC was the fastest-growing region for Salesforce, and we’re excited to expand our infrastructure footprint to support our rapidly growing customer base in Australia,” Mark Innes, general manager of Salesforce Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“By leveraging the AWS cloud, we will be able to deliver the secure, reliable and trusted services of our Intelligent Customer Success Platform locally.”

Salesforce said general availability of its platform running on AWS’ Sydney Region is expected in the second half of this year.

AWS launched its Sydney Region in late 2012.

Although until now Salesforce has been delivered to Australian customers via off-shore infrastructure, the company was last year still able to join the government’s Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL), which is maintained by the Australian Signals Directorate.