Qantas to back startups in innovation push

Qantas has partnered with Slingshot to launch an accelerator program, with the airline seeking to work with innovative startups and scaleups.

The AVRO Accelerator is named after the company’s first aircraft, the Avro 504k.

Up to 10 teams will have an opportunity to work with the airline in the 12-week program, with the teams having access to mentors as well as anonymised customer and operational data and technology platforms from Qantas. Participants will receive up to $150,000 funding from the Slingshot Venture Fund.

The program is centred on five themes:

• “Creating seamless journeys: Revolutionise the travel experience from inspiration to destination.”

• “Care beyond the air: Enrich customers’ lives and our communities physically, socially and financially.”

• “Building connected platforms: Unlock simplicity in an increasingly connected world.”

• “Transforming for tomorrow: Streamline processes to create efficiencies without impacting safety.”

• “Innovating without limits: Uncover the next break-through business that we just need to know about.”

“Customer needs keep evolving and the limits of technology are constantly expanding, so there is a clear business imperative for us to find new ways to improve how we operate,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to opening up our doors to ideas that are different, challenging and truly innovative. Ideas that could benefit from the expertise and scale at a company like Qantas to refine them and make them a reality.”

Details of the AVRO Accelerator program are available from Qantas’ website.