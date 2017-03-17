Optus hit by SMS problem

Problem confined to SMS exchanges between Optus and Telstra customers, telco says

Update 3.30pm AEDT: "SMS & MMS services between Optus and Telstra customers have returned to normal," a spokesperson for the telco said. Optus is processing SMS messages that were previously undelivered or delayed," the spokesperson said.



Optus has confirmed that a problem is affecting SMS messages sent between its mobile subscribers and those on Telstra’s network.

The telco issued a fault notice earlier today.

“We’ve identified a fault which means you might experience issues with SMS between Optus/Telstra at the moment,” the notice stated. The problem began at around 5.15am.

ZDNet first reported the outage.



“SMS and MMS messages between Optus and Telstra customers are delayed and/or intermittently failing,” an Optus spokesperson said.

Optus technicians have identified the cause of the issue, the spokesperson said.

The issue does not affect voice calls or data, and SMS and MMS messages between Optus and Vodafone customers are also unaffected.

“Optus apologises to customers affected by this issue and working to restore this incident as a priority,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week Vodafone customers were hit by a problem affecting voice calls on the telco’s network.

