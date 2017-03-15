Vodafone voice services hit by outage

Vodafone has confirmed that some of its customers are suffering problems with their mobile voice services.

“We are working to resolve ASAP an issue causing intermittent disruption to voice services for some customers,” a spokesperson for the telco said.

Not all Vodafone customers are believed to be affected by the problem.

“We expect this to be resolved shortly,” the spokesperson for the telco said.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience. We will provide further updates soon.”

Update: Vodafone says it resolved the problem by 2.30pm (AEDT)

An earlier issue which caused intermittent disruption to voice services for some customers has now been resolved. (1/3) — Vodafone Australia (@VodafoneAU) March 15, 2017

The issue, which was caused by a fault during scheduled work on the network, resulted in voice traffic congestion from 10.30am AEDT. (2/3) — Vodafone Australia (@VodafoneAU) March 15, 2017

The issue was fully resolved by 2.30pm. (3/3) — Vodafone Australia (@VodafoneAU) March 15, 2017



