Vodafone voice services hit by outage

Telco expects quick fix

Rohan Pearce Rohan Pearce (Computerworld)
Vodafone has confirmed that some of its customers are suffering problems with their mobile voice services.

“We are working to resolve ASAP an issue causing intermittent disruption to voice services for some customers,” a spokesperson for the telco said.

Not all Vodafone customers are believed to be affected by the problem.

“We expect this to be resolved shortly,” the spokesperson for the telco said.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience. We will provide further updates soon.”

Update: Vodafone says it resolved the problem by 2.30pm (AEDT)


Tags VodafoneTelecommunications

