NSW Parliament’s CIO jumps to electoral commission

Simon Chalmers jumps to NSW EC after five and a half years at DPS

The director, information services, for the Parliament of NSW has left the organisation for the NSW Electoral Commission.

The parliament’s former CIO, Simon Chalmers, has joined the NSW EC as its director, business systems. Chalmers held the CIO role at Parliament of NSW for over half a decade, leaving the Department of Parliamentary Services in February.

DPS is currently seeking a new CIO to fill the vacancy. In addition to overseeing NSW parliamentary IT, the position encompasses responsibility for the Parliamentary Library and Hansard.

The department is currently offering a 12-month contract and a total remuneration package of $170,615 (though salary and package are negotiable).

The director, information services, position has four direct reports: The manager, IT services; the parliamentary librarian; the manager of the Parliamentary Research Service; and the Editor of Debates. In total, the position has 72 staff indirectly reporting to it.

The CIO’s budget for 2016-17 is $6,300,000. The position reports directly to executive manager, Parliamentary Services.

Join the Computerworld newsletter! Join Error: Please check your email address.