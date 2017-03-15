NSW Parliament’s CIO jumps to electoral commission

Simon Chalmers jumps to NSW EC after five and a half years at DPS

The director, information services, for the Parliament of NSW has left the organisation for the NSW Electoral Commission.

The parliament’s former CIO, Simon Chalmers, has joined the NSW EC as its director, business systems. Chalmers held the CIO role at Parliament of NSW for over half a decade, leaving the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) in February.

DPS is currently seeking a new CIO to fill the vacancy. In addition to overseeing NSW parliamentary IT, the position encompasses responsibility for the Parliamentary Library and Hansard.

On offer is a total remuneration package of $170,615 (though salary and package are negotiable). DPS is offering a 12-month contract for the role.



“The chief executive of the Department of Parliamentary Services will be undertaking a more substantive review of the CIO role over the next 12 months, to ensure it reflects the capabilities needed to take advantage of contemporary information management opportunities for the NSW Parliament,” a DPS spokesperson told Computerworld.



“The initial appointment is designed to attract high quality leadership to the information services division and assist the CE in undertaking the review, after which we will move to recruit to the permanent CIO role.”

The director, information services, position has four direct reports: The manager, IT services; the parliamentary librarian; the manager of the Parliamentary Research Service; and the Editor of Debates. In total, the position has 72 staff indirectly reporting to it.

The CIO’s budget for 2016-17 is $6,300,000. The position reports directly to executive manager, Parliamentary Services.