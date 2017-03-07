New CIO to drive ICT strategy for Tas government

Tasmania’s Office of eGovernment (OeG) has begun the recruitment process for a chief information officer to drive a whole-of-government IT strategy for the state.

The Office of eGovernment sits within Tasmania’s Department of Premier and Cabinet.

The CIO position replaces the role of the director of eGovernment, which has been reclassified to a Senior Executive Officer level 2, according to DPAC spokesperson.

“This position will be responsible for driving the development and implementation of a Tasmanian government information and digital services strategy,” the spokesperson said.

The new CIO will propose, develop, maintain and evaluate compliance for whole-of-government digital, ICT and information management policy frameworks and standards, recruitment documents state.

The IT executive will also be tasked with developing and implementing a whole of government approach to boost cyber security across agencies and the government as a whole.

The OeG recently began the hunt for a chief information security officer — a newly created executive position within the agency (South Australia and NSW have also been seeking to fill newly created CISO positions).

The successful candidate for the CIO role “will have responsibility for ensuring future government ICT services meet the needs of government, businesses and the community as a whole,” DPAC’s spokesperson said.

“This will see this position work closely with the other arms of the Tasmanian government to ensure the sound development and implementation of all new policies, initiatives and strategies relating to ICT.”

The CIO will report to DPAC’s deputy secretary.

A salary of $145,950-$160,544 is on offer. Applications are being accepted via Seek.