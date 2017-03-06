Telstra invests in SD-WAN vendor

Telstra has established what it has described as a strategic partnership with US SD-WAN company VeloCloud Networks, with the telco’s VC arm, Telstra Ventures, participating in its latest funding round.

“We expect SDN will continue to transform enterprise networking around the world and VeloCloud SD-WAN can help companies achieve more agile and responsive networks as well as reduce costs,” Telstra Ventures managing director, Mark Sherman, said in a statement.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with VeloCloud on solutions for our enterprise customers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where their technology can help businesses manage their networks in dynamic environments across multiple locations. Our first step will be to offer VeloCloud technology to customers in mainland China.”

The push in China will be through Telstra’s enterprise services joint venture in the country, Telstra PBS.

VeloCloud’s raised $35 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by Hermes Growth Partners. Alongside Telstra Ventures, participants included the Malaysian government’s Khazanah Nasional Berhad fund and previous investors New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Venrock, March Capital Partners and Cisco Investments.

VeloCloud describes its offering as “cloud-delivered SD-WAN”. The company says its platform can make it easier to provision branch offices, optimised application performance and reduce costs.

Join the Computerworld newsletter! Join Error: Please check your email address.

The company was launched in late 2012 by Sanjay Uppal, Ajit Mayya and Steve Woo and conducted its Series A funding round in March 2013.