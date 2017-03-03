Voice outage hits Vocus

A problem with Vocus’ voice wholesale platform downed services for the telcos’ customers, the company has confirmed.

Vocus confirmed the problem shortly after 10.00am AEDT. According to Vocus the issue is due to database corruption.

“Services are progressively being restored, expect all services to be restored by around 8.30 am AWST [11.30am AEDT],” the company said in a service status update.

The company has apologised for the disruption and directed companies to contact its NOC for further information.

Last month Vocus Group reported revenue growth 404 per cent compared in the six months ending 31 December compared to the same period in the prior year.