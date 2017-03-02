Network World Award program: Searching for Enterprise All Stars

Network World is proud to announce the 2017 Enterprise All Star Awards, a competition that will celebrate five companies that have used technology to radically improve their competitive standing or the efficiency of their operations.

Entry requirements:

Enterprise shops only (no vendor submissions)

Employees: 500+

Open to all vertical markets, including industry, government and education sectors

The technology in question has to be operational and has to have been implemented after Jan 1, 2016

Entries due by April 17, 2017

Judging will be done in two rounds: A panel of Network World editors and contributors will evaluate qualified entries based on three criteria:

Innovative use of technology to solve a business/operations problem

Value of the project to the organization, including factors such as ROI, productivity improvement and influence on the organization’s standing or income-earning potential

And the project’s ability to stand as an example to its industry and its potential as a role model for other industries

Judges will score projects on a scale of 1 to 5 and select the high-scoring entries for a further round of evaluation to identify the final winners. The top five Enterprise All Star organizations will be profiled in Network World (www.networkworld.com).

The Enterprise All Star Awards celebrate the companies that backed these innovative efforts and the individuals and teams that made them reality. A team representative must be willing to speak on the record about project goals, costs, the product and vendor selection process and project outcomes.

To enter, email Network World Editor in Chief John Dix (jdix@nww.com) an outline of your project detailing:

Company/organization name:

Type of project:

Go live date:

Problem/opportunity addressed:

Technology used:

Project budget:

Outcome:

Please keep entries to a few pages at most. Overly long entries will be passed over. Winners will be announced by June and profiled soon thereafter.