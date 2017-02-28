NAB appoints new tech chief

NAB has announced that Patrick Wright will be the bank’s chief technology and operations officer (CTOO).

Wright was most recently the global chief operating officer of Barclaycard and the Americas COO for Barclays. He was previously chief operations and technology officer of Barclaycard.

“He has extensive experience in driving major transformations in large financial services companies and innovating in fast-paced, competitive and highly regulated markets,” NAB group CEO Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.

“As we reshape our business, Patrick will lead our simplification, digitisation and automation agenda to deliver greater efficiency and create a simpler and easier experience for our customers and bankers.”

NAB also announced the appointment of former NSW premier Mike Baird as chief customer officer, corporate and institutional banking, and Sharon Cook as chief legal and commercial counsel.

Wright’s appointment comes after the bank’s former group executive enterprise services and transformation — Renee Roberts — departed in July 2016 as part of a restructure at NAB.

The former enterprise services and transformation group became Technology and Operations, with Bob Melrose and later Matt Lawrence acting as CTOO while the bank engaged in an international recruitment effort.

Late last year NAB suffered a series of major tech-related service outages, prompting an internal review. During the bank’s full year results briefing in October, Thorburn struck said that after a period of time focussing on its technology infrastructure the banks is “increasingly focussed on using technology to help our customers”.

NAB has completed the rollout of its Personal Banking Origination Platform (PBOP), which was a key component in NAB’s largest ever technology transformation program.